TRUDEAU "PLAYED DOCTOR" WITH CHILDREN
ALBERTA HEALTH HIDES DATA AGAINST THE WISHES OF PREMIER DANIELLE SMITH
Feb 4
•
Jeffrey Rath
201
LITTLE JUSTIN TRUDEAU STARTS A TARIFF WAR
NEVER FORGET that Trudeau provoked the current trade war with the United States.
Feb 3
•
Jeffrey Rath
57
December 2024
TRUDEAU TO SEIZE CANADIAN PROPERTY FOR UKRAINIAN DICTATOR ZELENSKY (While whining about how Kamala Harris’ loss is a “setback for women’s…
It has been almost five months since my last Substack.
Dec 13, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
56
July 2024
TRUDEAU BLAMES IMMIGRATION DRIVEN HOUSING SHORTAGE ON “OLDER FOLKS” WHO HAVE “TOO MUCH HOUSE”
Just when you thought that Justin Trudeau couldn’t appear more vacuous and out of touch with his fellow Canadians, he flies to Vancouver to meet with a…
Jul 17, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
29
May 2024
MISINFORMATION USED TO ATTACK UCP COVID INJECTION TOWN HALL
It is more than ironic that CTVNewsCalgary.ca “Senior Digital Producer” Michael Franklin relies on misinformation to attack the UCP sponsored “Injection…
May 17, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
60
DANIELLE SMITH v. LUNATIC “UPZONERS”
Thankfully, Danielle Smith got the message from her constituents.
May 10, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
79
TRUDEAU FINDS A WAY TO TAX INFLATION
As much as this column makes fun of Trudeau for his forays into what I have referred to as “Drama School Economics”, Dictator Trudeau and Nazi Grand…
May 3, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
35
April 2024
Save Calgary Communities: Rallying for Property Rights and Local Democracy
DEAR JEFFREY RATH SUBSTACK READERS,
Apr 13, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
37
March 2024
RCMP REPORTS CANADIAN CIVIL UNREST DUE TO ECONOMIC HOLE TRUDEAU HAS DUG FOR CANADA
Just when you think things in Canada can’t get any more ridiculous, a “secret” Royal Canadian Mounted Police ("RCMP") report now claims that Canadians…
Mar 30, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
46
CANADIAN CLIMATE CHANGE MINISTER CLAIMS CARBON TAXES ARE NEEDED SO HE CAN “TALK” TO INDIA AND CHINA
Canadian “Climate Change Minister” Gibbering Guilbeault accidentally admitted this week that Canadian Climate change policy and the Canadian Carbon Tax…
Mar 25, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
32
THE “TRUDEAU HATES CANADA ACT” POILIEVRE “INCITING VIOLENCE” BILL C-63
If Trudeau’s years in office have taught him anything, they have taught him to hate Canada, to hate Canadians and to hate any expression of freedom that…
Mar 20, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
37
TRUDEAU SAYS HE’S THE BOSS OF YOU!
In Justin Trudeau’s ongoing bid to create the conditions required to re-invoke the Emergencies Act our benighted, Stalinist Prime Minister of Canada…
Mar 14, 2024
•
Jeffrey Rath
40
