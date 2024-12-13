Conspiracy Facts With Jeffrey Rath

MISINFORMATION USED TO ATTACK UCP COVID INJECTION TOWN HALL
It is more than ironic that CTVNewsCalgary.ca “Senior Digital Producer” Michael Franklin relies on misinformation to attack the UCP sponsored “Injection…
  
DANIELLE SMITH v. LUNATIC “UPZONERS”
Thankfully, Danielle Smith got the message from her constituents.
  
TRUDEAU FINDS A WAY TO TAX INFLATION
As much as this column makes fun of Trudeau for his forays into what I have referred to as “Drama School Economics”, Dictator Trudeau and Nazi Grand…
  
RCMP REPORTS CANADIAN CIVIL UNREST DUE TO ECONOMIC HOLE TRUDEAU HAS DUG FOR CANADA
Just when you think things in Canada can’t get any more ridiculous, a “secret” Royal Canadian Mounted Police ("RCMP") report now claims that Canadians…
  
CANADIAN CLIMATE CHANGE MINISTER CLAIMS CARBON TAXES ARE NEEDED SO HE CAN “TALK” TO INDIA AND CHINA
Canadian “Climate Change Minister” Gibbering Guilbeault accidentally admitted this week that Canadian Climate change policy and the Canadian Carbon Tax…
  
THE “TRUDEAU HATES CANADA ACT” POILIEVRE “INCITING VIOLENCE” BILL C-63
If Trudeau’s years in office have taught him anything, they have taught him to hate Canada, to hate Canadians and to hate any expression of freedom that…
  
TRUDEAU SAYS HE’S THE BOSS OF YOU!
In Justin Trudeau’s ongoing bid to create the conditions required to re-invoke the Emergencies Act our benighted, Stalinist Prime Minister of Canada…
  
