Toronto and Montreal just handed another election victory to Communist China in a Canadian Federal Election.

Albertans will vote in 2025 to leave Canada and form an Independent Country called the Commonwealth of Alberta, with the full support of the United States of America.

Albertans will finally keep all their wealth at home to improve OUR hospitals, OUR schools, OUR pensions, OUR families and to finally reach an equitable settlement with Alberta’s indigenous people.

No more Alberta tax dollars for Quebec schools, Quebec Pensions and Quebec hospitals.

No more Federal, taxes and no more federal regulations will form the strong economic message that will lead Albertans to freedom realizing a 30% - 50% pay raise to most Alberta families.

English will be the only official language of the Commonwealth of Alberta.

We will have our own elected Senate based on regional representation, an elected legislature and separately elected executive and will have a fair and democratic process to select our own Supreme Court.

Not two days ago, Mark Carney, World Economic Forum, Communist Party of China, globalist shill, announced in Edmonton, Alberta that:

"Canada's relationship with the United States is over.

America’s Leadership of the global economy is over.”

Only a Chinese Communist Party adjacent, globalist, propaganda mouthpiece could utter words as truly nonsensical and idiotic as those.

To suggest that Alberta’s “relationship with the United States is over” is akin to waiving a magic fairy wand and saying, “Alberta’s relationship with GRAVITY is over.” Given that we don’t see any Albertans floating over their homes like Macy's Thanksgiving parade floats we can’t only presume that Alberta’s relationship with gravity remains intact and that a free and independent Alberta’s relationship with the United States will remain stronger than ever. Carney will turn purple with rage when President Trump announces a tariff free Alberta border with the United States as the opening salvo in the bid for Alberta's freedom from communist Chinese inspired Liberal policy prescriptions.

Given that Mark Carney has declared that Canada's relationship with the United States is "over," and that it is Mark Carney's intention to ensure that "America's leadership of the global economy is over," it will be a very easy thing for President Trump to simply declare his recognition of an independent Commonwealth of Alberta and provide whatever support is required to insure that King Carney's reign over what is left of Canada is very unhappy.

Mark Carney will have a very hard time plotting his overthrow of US economic superiority while trying to figure out how not to have the IMF declare what's left of Canada a failed state.

By pulling the Jenga block of Alberta from the unstable structure of Upper Canadian colonialism of the west, Canada will collapse, leaving Mark Carney trying to figure out how he is going to lead a broken country with Alberta and Saskatchewan out the door on the road to freedom and prosperity.

All of this will happen before yesterday's federalists like Preston Manning figure out how to raise money around their need to be relevant. A free Alberta has no need or patience for multi-year talking shops designed to assert the relevance of failed politicians in a new west that doesn't have the patience for all their blathering attempts at continued relevance.

Albertans don't need politicians in conclaves and paid political consultants figuring out how they going to continue to oppress us. Albertans need to demand a referendum, vote to leave Canada, form an independent Alberta and not allow anyone who would lock us in our homes at the behest of the WHO or the WEF to rule over us. These people need to be identified and barred from all future government positions.

God Bless Toronto for showing Alberta once and for all that it's time to grow up and assert our rights and our will as a free, prosperous, and independent people.

Canada, REST IN PEACE.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

April 28th, 2025