Alberta Statehood: A Bold Future for a Prosperous Alberta

Why Alberta Needs a New Path

For too long, Alberta has been treated like an economic colony—our wealth extracted to fund programs in Eastern Canada while we struggle to build our own hospitals, roads, and infrastructure. Billions of dollars leave this province every year, yet Ottawa continues to dictate policies that hurt our industries, limit our economic growth, and undermine our freedoms.

It’s time to ask the question: Should Alberta take control of its future?

What is Alberta Statehood?

Alberta Statehood is a movement exploring the idea of Alberta separating from Canada and forging a new future—whether as an independent nation or as a U.S. state or territory. With the right leadership and vision, Alberta could become one of the most prosperous regions in North America, free from Ottawa’s failed policies and political interference.

Why Statehood?

Joining the United States as a state or territory offers Alberta:

✅ Economic Freedom – Keep Alberta’s wealth in Alberta, free from federal tax burdens like equalization payments.

✅ Energy Independence – Full control over our natural resources without interference from Ottawa’s anti-oil policies.

✅ Lower Taxes – No Canadian federal income tax.

✅ Stronger Trade & Security – Direct access to the largest economy in the world, with U.S. military protection.

✅ Personal & Business Freedom – No more federal overreach from a government that doesn’t respect Alberta’s values.

What Are the Options?

Albertans have several paths forward:

🔹 Remain in Canada – Continue the status quo under Ottawa’s control.

🔹 Become an Independent Nation – Fully separate from Canada with full economic integration with the U.S.

🔹 Join the U.S. as an Independent Territory or Republic – Enjoy the advantages of integration with the U.S. while maintaining independence and freedom from U.S. federal taxes.

🔹 Join the U.S. as a State – Gain full representation in the U.S. Congress with two senators and multiple representatives.

The Path Forward

This isn’t just a political fantasy—it’s a real conversation happening across Alberta. The first step is a referendum where Albertans decide their future. Then, discussions with the U.S. government can begin. The movement has already gained momentum, with growing public support and serious discussions taking place.

It’s time for Alberta to stand tall. Whether that means independence or statehood, one thing is clear: We deserve better than Ottawa.

