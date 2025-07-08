The conversation around Alberta’s future is heating up and the establishment is panicking. That’s why I sat down with journalist David Krayden for an unfiltered, fact-driven discussion on Alberta’s sovereignty, our economic future, and the release of our latest report, The Value of Freedom.

This report lays out, in black and white, how Alberta can thrive free from Ottawa’s overreach, crushing taxes, and failed economic experiments. During the interview, we pull no punches about what’s happening in Canada, what’s broken, and how independence isn’t just desirable. It’s inevitable for those who look at the facts.

▶️ Watch the full interview here.

We covered:

✔️ Why Alberta’s independence means an immediate fiscal surplus of $30 to $48 billion even after tripling investments into Indigenous communities, building Alberta’s own military, and maintaining world-class healthcare



✔️ How Ottawa continues to drain Alberta’s wealth, $180 billion in the last 15 years alone, while funding vanity projects like electric trains for Quebec and carbon capture boondoggles that benefit corporate insiders



✔️ The real threat posed by Mark Carney and Bill C5, corporate cronyism disguised as environmentalism, putting unelected elites like Carney in charge of your economic future



✔️ Why an independent Alberta can double, even triple, oil production, eliminate income taxes within five years, and create a thriving, debt-controlled economy that puts Albertans first

And we didn’t stop there.

We also exposed the fear campaigns being pushed by federalists. The lies about pensions, the games being played by politicians more loyal to Quebec and Ottawa than their own constituents, and the increasing authoritarianism creeping across this country.

If you care about Alberta’s future, you need to watch this interview.

Click here to read “The Value of Freedom: A Draft Fully Costed Plan for an Independent Alberta”

This isn’t just politics. It’s your future, your freedom, and your children’s prosperity at stake.

The numbers don’t lie. The path to Alberta’s independence is clear. The only question left is, will we take it?

Yours in Freedom,

Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

July 8th, 2025