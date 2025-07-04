Friends, I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it. Alberta’s future does not lie within a broken, dysfunctional Canada. It lies in our own hands, building an independent Alberta, run by Albertans, for Albertans.

I had the privilege of addressing a room full of hardworking, freedom-loving Albertans recently. If you missed it, I want you to hear exactly what I told them. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and the time for polite conversations is long gone.

🎥 Watch the Full Speech Here: Alberta's Future Starts Now. Watch on YouTube

The Truth They Don’t Want You to Hear

For over 100 years, Alberta has been treated like Ottawa’s colony. We’ve been stripped of wealth, muzzled by regulation, and told to sit quietly while Eastern politicians decide our fate. Meanwhile, our resources bankroll Quebec’s surpluses and our families pay the price with higher taxes, unemployment, and lost opportunities.

Ottawa’s latest trick? Universal Basic Income to create a nation of dependent voters. Lower the voting age to 16 and keep Liberal governments in power forever. It’s a recipe for economic collapse and generational decay while Mark Carney and his World Economic Forum buddies build a carbon-sucking, energy-killing empire right here in Alberta, paid for with your tax dollars.

Enough is enough.

The Numbers Don’t Lie. We’re Stronger on Our Own

We’ve been working with former Bank of Canada economists to finalize Alberta’s fiscal plan for independence. Here’s what they won’t tell you on the CBC:

✔️ Stop sending 70 billion dollars a year to Ottawa

✔️ Triple funding for Indigenous communities with real investment, not Ottawa’s empty promises

✔️ Alberta’s surplus? Between 21 to 48 billion dollars a year. Enough to slash taxes, fix healthcare, and build real security for every Albertan

The math is clear. The only thing keeping us shackled to this failed system is weak leadership and fear.

It’s Time to Take Responsibility for Our Future

I’ve spent my career suing governments who overstep their bounds. But suing Ottawa isn’t enough anymore. The system can’t be fixed from within. It was designed to keep Alberta down and no blue or orange government is going to change that.

We don’t need permission to chart our own course. We need courage.

Our culture is built on independence, hard work, and keeping government out of our lives. That spirit built Alberta and it’s the same spirit that will save Alberta.

Watch the Speech. Get Informed. Join the Fight

If you care about your family’s future and if you’re tired of being trampled by Ottawa’s overreach, I invite you to watch my full speech.

🎥 Alberta's Future Starts Now. Watch on YouTube

If you want to stay informed, challenge the status quo, and fight for Alberta’s freedom, subscribe to my Substack.

👉 The Road to Freedom. Unfiltered Truth, Straight from the Frontlines

We are building something here. Not just for us but for every Albertan who believes in freedom, prosperity, and true self-determination.

—

Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

July 4th, 2025