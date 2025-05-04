During a recent interview with David Krayden, I was asked what Alberta independence means for Indigenous people. Let me be blunt: the real threat to Indigenous rights isn’t Alberta leaving Canada — it’s staying in a country that’s failed Indigenous people for 150 years.

I’ve spent my entire legal career fighting Ottawa — not for fun, but because that’s what it takes to defend Treaty rights in a system designed to ignore them. I’ve been in courtrooms across this country forcing the federal government to live up to the legal obligations it signed. And I’ll say this clearly:

Canada has never honored its treaties. Alberta has the chance to do what Ottawa never will.

When we talk about Alberta becoming a sovereign nation, we aren’t talking about wiping the slate clean — we’re talking about doing things properly. That means enshrining Treaty and Indigenous rights in the constitution of an independent Alberta.

We’re not talking about handouts or photo ops. We’re talking about:

Revenue sharing from the resources that sit under both Indigenous and so called “crown land”.

Constitutional recognition that doesn’t get thrown out by the next federal budget.

Direct partnership, not federal bureaucracy and delays.

To the Chiefs who’ve asked, “What does this mean for our people?” — it means control. It means the end of empty promises. It means Alberta finally steps up, not to replace Canada, but to correct what it broke.

Canada isn’t interested in fixing this. If they were, they’d have done it decades ago. Alberta, on the other hand, has everything to gain from building a real partnership with Indigenous communities — one that respects rights, shares wealth, and actually delivers results.

This isn’t theory. This isn’t PR. This is law. And I’ll fight just as hard for Indigenous rights in an independent Alberta as I’ve done my entire career.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath B.A. (Hons.) LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

May 3, 2025