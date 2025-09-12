On September 11, 2025, Jeffrey Rath, Mitch Sylvestre and Dr. Dennis Modry met with Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St Pierre Plamondon in Calgary, to discuss the points of common interest of the Alberta and Quebec independence movements.

The APP Delegation was pleased to be recognized by the Parti Quebecois Leader as playing a significant leadership role in the Alberta Independence movement.

The APP Delegation was pleasantly surprised by the common concern expressed by Mr. Plamondon with regard to the existential threat posed by successive corrupt federalist governments in Ottawa.

Mr. Plamondon expressed the view that Ottawa used Alberta transfer payments to corrupt the politics of Quebec.

Like the APP, the PQ had just completed a fiscal plan similar to the APP's Value of Freedom document that proves that like Alberta, Quebec would be far better off economically outside of Canada, even after subtracting transfer payments, on the basis of eliminating all federal regulation, taxation and colonial oppression of the people of Quebec.

Like the APP, the PQ sees far more value in independence than in whatever graft, trinkets, bribes, CO2 sucking machines, and electric choo-choo trains Mr. Carney offers in the name of so-called "national unity".

The APP group were in agreement with Mr. Plamondon that federalist Ottawa and Mark Carney were far more concerned with the wishes of Communist China than they were in the wishes and welfare of our respective provincial populations.

Like Alberta, the PQ sees the future in a strengthened North American Alliance to grow our respective economies in cooperation with the US and Mexico as opposed to the fake adversarial approach taken by the Liberals for the benefit of China.

We were very pleased that Mr. Plamondon pledged that a PQ government would recognize the free and independent country of Alberta immediately upon a successful referendum result - in the same way that a free and independent Alberta will recognize the sovereignty of an Independent Country of Quebec.

Alberta and Quebec sovereigntists agree that Saskatchewan will likely join Alberta and in its desire to be freed from colonial oppression by federalists in Ottawa.

This will fundamentally change the nature of any so called negotiations with the failed state of Canada following successful referendum results in multiple provinces.

Mr. Plamondon was extremely impressed with the sophistication and extent of the APPs grass roots organization of its independence focused education campaign. He pledged to return to Alberta to attend and observe our next big town halls to be scheduled in Edmonton and Calgary in advance of the scheduled Alberta UCP AGM scheduled for November of 2025.

The APP educators were very pleased to make the connection with the Parti Quebecois and to realize that by working together that we could improve the lives of every citizen of Alberta and Quebec by freeing them of the corrupt, power hungry, colonial regime in Ottawa.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath B.A.(Hons.), LL.B. Hons.

Foothills, Alberta

September 12, 2025