Last week in Drayton Valley, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Chris Scott, the no-nonsense owner of the Whistle Stop Café and a fellow fighter for Alberta’s future. We didn’t mince words, and we didn’t dodge questions. What unfolded was a raw, audience-driven conversation that cut right to the heart of the matter:

Should Alberta stay in this broken federation, or is it time we took full control of our destiny?

▶ Watch the full conversation here

This wasn’t a scripted political event. It was real talk with real Albertans about what’s gone wrong, and what we need to do to fix it.

What We Covered:

1. Why My Open Letter to Danielle Smith Pulled No Punches

I didn’t write “ALBERTA WANTS OUT!” to stir the pot — I wrote it because the pot’s already boiling over. The Smith government has a choice: cut the rot left behind by the Kenney regime or risk losing the trust of Albertans forever. That means firing ministers who backed lockdowns and mandates, launching a real COVID inquiry, and compensating those whose lives and livelihoods were crushed.

2. Team Alberta or Team Canada? Pick a Side.

While Ottawa jacks up prices with 25% retaliatory tariffs and chokes our industries with green utopianism, Danielle Smith still thinks we’re playing on the same team. News flash: we’re not. It’s time to captain Team Alberta — or get off the ice.

3. 20 Reasons to Leave Canada — And Not One Good Reason to Stay

From killing the carbon tax and ending equalization to halving fuel costs and wiping out federal tax burdens, Alberta could be wealthier, freer, and stronger on its own. I challenged the Premier directly: Give us just five financial reasons to stay. She can’t. And she knows it.

This conversation wasn’t about grievance. It was about vision — a vision for an Alberta that answers to Albertans, not Ottawa.

If you’re tired of waiting for things to get better while Ottawa bleeds us dry, watch the conversation. Share it. And get ready to act.

We don’t need permission to be free.

We just need the will to say: Enough.

—

Jeffery R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

The Road to Freedom Substack

Alberta First. Always.