This short video breaks down the cold, hard numbers and why now is the time to act.

📊 Ottawa has siphoned more than $400 billion from Alberta in just the last decade

📈 A free Alberta would run a projected $48 billion annual surplus, enough to eliminate provincial income tax, fund Indigenous development, build our own pension and policing, and still have billions left over

These aren’t hopes. They’re facts

And the longer we wait, the deeper the financial hole becomes

🎥 Watch the video here:

Video source: https://www.youtube.com/@albertasecession

Then take the next step: read The Value of Freedom, a fully costed roadmap for Alberta’s independence, available now on the Alberta Prosperity Project website

👉 https://albertaprosperityproject.com

It’s time to take back our future

Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

July 8th, 2025