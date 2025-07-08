This short video breaks down the cold, hard numbers and why now is the time to act.
📊 Ottawa has siphoned more than $400 billion from Alberta in just the last decade
📈 A free Alberta would run a projected $48 billion annual surplus, enough to eliminate provincial income tax, fund Indigenous development, build our own pension and policing, and still have billions left over
These aren’t hopes. They’re facts
And the longer we wait, the deeper the financial hole becomes
🎥 Watch the video here:
Video source: https://www.youtube.com/@albertasecession
Then take the next step: read The Value of Freedom, a fully costed roadmap for Alberta’s independence, available now on the Alberta Prosperity Project website
👉 https://albertaprosperityproject.com
It’s time to take back our future
Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)
Foothills, Alberta
July 8th, 2025