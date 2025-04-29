Albertans woke up this morning in a new country. Quebec and Ontario voted to separate from Alberta.

By electing a globalist, Communist Party of China supporting, anti-American, climate hysteric by the name of Mark Carney, Canada effectively voted Saskatchewan and Alberta out of Canada.

64% of Albertans and 65% of Saskatchewanians voted against ongoing colonial rule of their respective provinces by eastern Canadian globalists. Those of us who support an Independent Alberta were happy that Quebec and Ontario made the reality of a divorce from Canada official by electing Mark Carney as their divorce lawyer.

Both Scott Moe and Danielle Smith demonstrated how far out of touch they were from the base of their respective parties. Both appear willing to work with Mark Carney, notwithstanding the sleazy manner in which he manipulated the Liberal Party and the legacy Canadian Press into sycophantically electing him Prime Minister without any real vetting process. Answers about Carney's ties to Communist China, The Qatari Sovereign Wealth Fund, his shady personal finances and conflicts of interest or his antipathy for Alberta fossil fuels were never answered.

In continuing to support "strong" provinces within a "strong Canada", neither Alberta Premier Smith or Saskatchewan Premier Moe seem to understand that their own citizens are completely fed up with over taxation and over regulation by out of touch politicians elected by Montreal and Toronto. If either or both of them care even a little bit about the people that elected them, they need to internalize the direct financial advantages that they are standing in the way of for their respective citizens.

Alberta Independence means 70 Billion a year staying in Alberta.

Alberta Independence means no more federal income taxes, corporate taxes, capital gains taxes, GST, excise taxes, consumer, or industrial carbon taxes. Costs will decrease, healthcare, education and pensions will have additional funding without bending the knee to Ottawa. Family incomes will increase, and Alberta will become the most tax advantageous place in North America to invest and earn returns on capital.

On the no side the only cogent arguments I have heard are all based on hypothetical fears of loss of business investments, pipeline routes and Canadian trade.

Firstly, Alberta is losing investment NOW. I literally just got off the phone with a client who had a 300 Million Dollar Alberta resource investment cancelled by his US financing partners because of all of the uncertainty caused by Climate-King Carney being anointed as PM. The financing partners said the deal would only come back if Alberta could become independent. On that same vein, capital now fleeing Alberta will flood back as soon as Alberta declares itself Independent from Canada with US recognition of Alberta Sovereignty and Independence. I have good reason to believe that this support will be forthcoming.

As to pipeline routes, once free of Ottawa and the Canadian Energy Regulator Alberta could build 5 pipelines south through Montana and more than double Alberta Oil and Gas output in the next 5 years. On the trade front, Ontario, BC Quebec and the Maritimes will soon realize how much of their trade moves by container by rail through Alberta. Clearly bullying and threats by Canada will not carry the day. Responsible adults will have to roll up their sleeves and negotiate a win win deal for everyone. Alberta will be better off and once the rest of Canada figures out how to wean itself off of bloated public service sectors and returns to producing something other than parasitic bureaucrats, Canada will be better off as well.

CBC and CTV, Canada's two largest propaganda networks announced that Mark Carney was Prime Minister before votes in Alberta and British Columbia were even counted.

CTV, Global and CBC all disingenuously refer to Carney as an "Alberta Boy", as if his decades of kicking Alberta in the teeth on behalf of the globalist climate change hucksters makes him an Albertan.

Carney seems to wish to have Canada join the European Union to make sure that "America's leadership of the global economy is over". This not only demonstrates how little he understands economics and global supply chains but demonstrates how completely he misunderstands the mood of Alberta. Carney is at his heart, a globalist, WEF, European Union Bureaucrat.

I WANT A EUROPEAN UNION BUREAUCRAT TO TELL ME WHAT TO DO ALONGSIDE A FEDERAL BUREAUCRAT FROM QUEBEC SAID NO ALBERTAN EVER.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath B.A. (Hons.) LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

29 April, 2025