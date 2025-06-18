Friends of Alberta—this is the one.

For too long, we've been told that independence is a fantasy. That freedom costs too much. That Alberta can’t afford to go it alone.

But now, the numbers are in and the math tells a very different story.

🔍 The Value of Freedom is the first fully costed, detailed fiscal roadmap for an Independent Alberta, backed by conservative estimates, robust data, and decades of financial expertise. Authored by respected doctors, economists, and legal minds, this plan lays bare the financial truth Ottawa hopes you’ll ignore.

What’s Inside?

Alberta’s net loss of $191 billion to Ottawa over just four years.

How we can fund our own nation , with surplus.

A path to eliminate personal and corporate income tax , even GST.

A sovereign Indigenous partnership built on respect, not federal dependency.

A realistic plan to transition policing, pensions, immigration, and defence , with surpluses left over.

An environmental strategy focused on Alberta’s own priorities, not globalist mandates.

This isn’t a manifesto. It’s a spreadsheet with soul. A blueprint for independence, prosperity, and renewal.

“Even if the financial benefits were neutral, the appeal of independence and freedom to act is, in itself, compelling.”

— The Value of Freedom, p.6

Why Read It?

Because you deserve more than recycled headlines and fear tactics. You deserve the facts. And you deserve the choice.

📘 Read the full report here:

Coming Soon

If you believe in truth, not narratives…

If you believe Alberta should chart its own course…

If you’ve ever asked, “What if we just did it ourselves?”

Then read this document.

And share it with everyone you know.

This is what the road to freedom actually looks like.

—

Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

June 17th, 2025