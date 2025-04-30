Albertans are fed up — and rightly so.

I sat down with Christopher Wedick for an episode of Shift The World to lay it all out: why Alberta must walk away from a broken confederation, why the legal case for independence is rock solid, and what’s next in the fight for Alberta’s future.

Watch Now

Here’s what we covered:

How we beat the Alberta government in court over illegal COVID lockdowns

The massive class actions underway for business closures and vaccine injuries

The truth about Ottawa’s economic abuse of Alberta — and how we fix it

Why Alberta independence isn’t radical — it’s necessary

My open challenge to Premier Smith: Prove to us why we should stay

No more begging. No more appeasing Ottawa.

It’s time to take back control — and build the Commonwealth of Alberta.



Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

April 30th, 2025