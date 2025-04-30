Watch Now: Why Alberta Needs Out — My Interview on Shift The World
How Ottawa’s Overreach, COVID Lies, and Economic Theft Are Fueling Alberta’s Break for Freedom
Albertans are fed up — and rightly so.
I sat down with Christopher Wedick for an episode of Shift The World to lay it all out: why Alberta must walk away from a broken confederation, why the legal case for independence is rock solid, and what’s next in the fight for Alberta’s future.
Here’s what we covered:
How we beat the Alberta government in court over illegal COVID lockdowns
The massive class actions underway for business closures and vaccine injuries
The truth about Ottawa’s economic abuse of Alberta — and how we fix it
Why Alberta independence isn’t radical — it’s necessary
My open challenge to Premier Smith: Prove to us why we should stay
No more begging. No more appeasing Ottawa.
It’s time to take back control — and build the Commonwealth of Alberta.
Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)
Foothills, Alberta
April 30th, 2025