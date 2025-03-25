A delegation of Alberta Citizens has formed, committed to a successful INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM to create an Independent Commonwealth of Alberta prior to December 15th, 2025.

A PRESS CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY MARCH 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM AT THE HOTEL ARTS, 119 12th Ave SW CALGARY ALBERTA to introduce members of the ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE DELEGATION TO WASHINGTON and to provide an update on our progress.

Premier Smith’s recent announcement of a list of Specific Demands of the Government of Canada has all but guaranteed an independence Referendum to be held in Alberta this Calendar year. The members of the Delegation to Washington are requesting that Danielle Smith follow through on her promise to hold an independence referendum failing the soon to be elected Federal Government failing to agree to each and every one of her demands. These demands include an end to transfer payments. Alberta Citizens request that Premier Smith pass an ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM ACT requiring a referendum in 2025 and following every subsequent federal election from this point forward.

Alberta Premier Smith’s announcement that “Our province is no longer agreeable to subsidizing other large provinces who are fully capable of funding themselves” makes a referendum in 2025 a certainty. Neither Mark Carney or Pierre Poilievre will agree to end the payment of tens of billions of Alberta tax dollars to Quebec guaranteeing an Alberta Independence Referendum in 2025 regardless of the outcome of the federal election

The Alberta Independence Delegation to Washington is in the process of confirming dates for meetings with the Trump Administration on a fact-finding basis to determine the level of support from the Trump Administration for Alberta Self-Determination. This would include identification of marketing resources and electoral support resources in support of an Alberta Independence Referendum in this calendar year. Following these meetings, members of the Delegation to Washington will report back to Albertans through a series of town halls on the expected support for Alberta SELF DETERMINATION and Independence from the Trump Administration

Alberta, with current technology, has the world's 3rd largest oil reserves at approximately 170 BILLION BARRELS of oil. A further 250 Billion Barrels of oil would be producible on development of enhanced recovery technologies. These reserves do not include carbonate bitumen. Alberta natural gas reserves are now proven well in excess of 130 TRILLION cubic feet, putting Alberta in the top 10 of global natural gas deposits. With coal reserves of over 33.1 Billion tonnes, Alberta holds over 50% of presently ascribed Canadian Coal Reserves. In short, Alberta is energy rich and capable from a fiscal perspective of being completely self-sufficient, free, from Canada's gross over-regulation, punitive carbon taxation, capital gains tax, excise tax, goods and services tax, and income tax regimes.

A major driver for Alberta independence is that the Federal Government in Ottawa has actively thwarted many attempts by Alberta to transport and sell its petroleum products internationally. These anti-Alberta energy policies, included blocking pipeline development, and changing rail car tanker specifications to block Alberta oil shipments to Texas by rail. The former Prime Minister Trudeau went so far as to say there was "no business case" for Alberta LNG exports to the USA, Europe, or Japan.

Planning is also presently underway in Alberta to build significant nuclear capacity in furtherance of enhanced bitumen recovery operations and significant AI infrastructure powered by dedicated nuclear energy plants. An Alberta regulatory environment free from the anti-growth, anti-energy policies of Canada would allow businesses in Alberta to grow and prosper on an exponential basis.

The Commonwealth of Alberta with significantly stronger economic ties to the United States of America and a constitution like that of Texas would have the highest GDP per capita of any country in the world. A constitutional requirement for no greater than a 10% flat income tax and no greater than a 10% corporate tax with the elimination of all present federal taxes would place Alberta among the lowest taxed countries in the world. Alberta Citizens would become the most prosperous in the world. An independent Alberta with an eye on either US Territorial Status or full US Statehood would greatly enhance US security of petroleum supply, national security and be a massive economic benefit to both the US and The Independent Commonwealth of Alberta.

In 2020, a group of independence minded Albertans founded an organization called the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP). The mission of APP is to educate Albertans on the benefits of Independence. APP presently has over 55,000 volunteers and supporters many of whom are members of the governing United Conservative Party of Alberta. Further to abusive COVID restrictions and mandate policies, many of APP's supporters rallied to remove Jason Kenney from office as Premier of Alberta. These volunteers could spontaneously mobilize again (if necessary) to ensure support from a Premier for an independence referendum in this calendar year.

SOME OF THE BENEFITS OF ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE INCLUDE:

69 billion in tax and pension dollars per year would remain in Alberta for the sole benefit of the citizens of Alberta. RETURN OF 339 BILLION IN PENSION FUNDS NO FEDERAL INCOME TAX NO CARBON TAX NO CAPITAL GAINS TAX NO GST NO EXCISE TAX GAS AND DIESEL PRICES REDUCED BY 50% NO MORE FEDERAL GUN GRABS NO MORE FEDERAL REGULATION OF ENERGY, SPEECH, INTERNET COMMUNICATION, AGRICULTURE,TRAVEL, HEALTH, RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT OR ANY OTHER MATTERS OF CONCERN TO ALBERTANS NO MORE MISGOVERNANCE BY FOOLISH POLITICIANS FROM TORONTO, MONTREAL AND OTTAWA.

Upon independence from Canada the take home pay of Albertans and their disposable incomes and savings would increase by as much as 50%.

Co-Founders of APP and other concerned Albertans have launched the "Delegation to Washington" project to call attention to the desire of Albertans to leave Canada and strengthen Alberta's ties to the USA. Members of this Proposed Delegation include :

Mitch Sylvestre, Businessman, Active member of the United Conservative Party of Alberta and United Conservative Constituency President, CEO Alberta Prosperity Project

Dr. Dennis Modry MD, Founder of the University of Alberta Hospital Heart and Lung Transplant Program, co-founder of the Alberta Prosperity Project

Jeffrey R.W. Rath B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.), (University of Alberta and The London School of Economics), Barrister and Solicitor, Co-Founder - Vice President, General Counsel of the Alberta Prosperity Project.

Robert Anders, Alberta Businessman, Conservative Member of the Parliament of Canada 2008-2015

LaVar Payne, Active Member of the United Conservative Party of Alberta, Former Petrochemical Industry Human Resources Specialist, Conservative Member of Parliament 2008-2015

Scott Bowes, Alberta Business Owner and supporter of Alberta Independence

Many other prominent Alberta Businesspeople and media representatives have expressed a desire to join the delegation. The intention would be to limit the numbers to below 10 people. Members of the Delegation are presently meeting with people who have expressed a desire to join the delegation to assess their suitability and ability to work cooperatively and confidentially to further the goal of having Alberta in a position to Declare its Independence from Canada following a successful referendum this year.

Jeffery R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

March 24, 2025

