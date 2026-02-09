I just launched my Facebook page in support of Alberta Independence.

Click here to view my new Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jeffreyrwrath/

If you support eliminating federal income tax and doubling CPP and OAS payments in 2027, supporting Alberta Independence is the only way to accomplish these goals.

We need your help to free Alberta from the corruption of governments in Ottawa and Edmonton more concerned about the interests of WEF billionaires and Communist China than the future of our children.

Remember that the people wanting to deny Albertans Independence can’t give you a single reason that Albertans will be better off financially if they vote to stay in Canada.

We can show you hundreds of ways that your family and your children will be better off if we vote for independence. Let’s start with the massive take home pay increase you will receive with the elimination of federal income tax or the doubling of your CPP and OAS payments.

Join a happy, determined, community of Albertans who are working as hard as they can to support each other and make the lives of every Albertan and every Alberta family better.

Here’s what you need to do:

Follow the page. Share it with every Albertan you know. Post it in community groups. Send it to family who aren’t hearing this anywhere else.

The petition - what Albertans are calling the Alberta Declaration of Independence - needs signatures to demonstrate majority support and force a referendum.

Every signature counts. But people can’t sign if they don’t know it exists.

That’s why this page exists. To reach Albertans who haven’t heard yet. Who don’t know they have a choice. Who think nothing can change.

Politicians are terrified because they’re seeing this is real. But too many Albertans are still in the dark. They don’t know they can sign. They don’t know this is happening.

Your job: Help me reach them.

This is how we win. By reaching everyone.

Let’s get to work.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

February 9th, 2026