WAKE UP CANADA !

MARK CARNEY JUST WHACKED CANADIANS WITH A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE UNDER THE GUISE OF "FIGHTING A TRADE WAR"

TIME FOR ALBERTA TO LEAVE CANADA

Mark Carney just whacked Canadians with a MASSIVE TAX INCREASE during a federal election and Canadians are so hypnotized by the "Elbows Up" propaganda campaign that many of them are actually applauding Carney. Make no mistake, so called "reciprocal tariffs" are nothing other than a massive tax increase that will hurt Canadians far more than US import tariffs will hurt Americans.

In the course of Canadian history this may in fact be the first time that Canadians are sucked in to voting for a candidate on the basis of his willingness to hammer Canadian working men and women with higher taxes on meat, cheese, eggs, poultry, agricultural products, clothing, textiles, and on and on. This will not help Canada "win a trade war". Canada can no more "win a trade war" with the United States than a Canadian pee wee hockey team could beat a US All Star team at full contact hockey. To suggest otherwise like the bellicose and buffoonish Doug Ford is beyond ridiculous.

Mark Carney is too disingenuous, dishonest and deceitful to admit that President Trump's call for reciprocity is just a call for absolute free trade. In other words, the correct reaction to President Trump's tariffs now that he has Canada's attention is to simply behave like Christians and turn the other cheek, while immediately moving to eliminate ALL Canadian tariffs, supply management and existing tariffs including internal Canadian trade barriers. This would result in a massive Canadian economic resurgence instead of a phony trade war that will justify Carney taking more steps to benefit his Brookfield USA holdings and stock options (which incidentally went up on Trump's tariff announcement) and its Qatar Wealth Fund partners at the expense of Canadian jobs.

Carney claims to have a PhD in economics (which many allege was an exercise in plagiarism) yet he doesn't seem to know that "reciprocity" in the context of trade means that if Canada charges zero tariffs a reciprocal zero tariff would apply to Canada.

Carney and Poilievre are either equally unprincipled or equally stupid as to risk the entire economy of Canada over dairy "supply management" and dairy tariffs that are every bit as unjustifiable as Canada's refusal to honour its NATO obligation to spend 2% of its GDP on defence.

Every Canadian has been hosed for years by the so called Canadian dairy supply management system.

"Supply Management" in the Canadian context is nothing more or less than a Quebec dairy cartel being empowered by Canadian legislation and protective tariffs to charge Canadian working families 300-400% more for every quart of milk or pound of butter or cheese than would be otherwise legal if the general Canadian law on price fixing was applied to dairy.

The price fixing of the dairy cartel makes the prices charged for bread by various grocery chains that resulted in a class action judgement look quaint in comparison.

The big difference between the commercial grocery bakeries and the dairy rackets ?

Government support for the price gouging that federal politicians and bureaucrats have permitted for years. We all know what SNC Lavalin was prepared to do to secure contracts in Quebec... What do we imagine has been provided to the politicians who support this level of multi-billion dollar legalized price fixing?

The Dairy Cartel has enough power that it even succeeded in co-opting Pierre Poilievre who recently announced his support for the corrupt dairy price gouging regime that hammers Canadian families in an unprincipled attempt at electioneering. What quid pro quo was promised? Votes in Quebec perhaps? Poilievre and Carney are both prepared to harm Albertans and harm the Canadian Economy because they are too hypocritical and craven to admit that President Trump is right. Canadian disregard for its NATO commitments and Canada ripping off its own consumers through the support of dairy is unconscionable.

Albertans are being drawn in to a trade war with our largest trading partner in support of a demonstrably anti-free market price fixing scam being run out of Quebec.

Alberta needs to free itself from this nonsense while freeing itself from all federal taxes, tariffs and regulations by holding a referendum and voting for a free Commonwealth of Alberta.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath

Foothills, Alberta

April 2nd, 2025