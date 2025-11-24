Let me be blunt: If you think Danielle Smith is going to negotiate Alberta’s way to freedom within Canada, you’re not paying attention.

Six months ago, Premier Smith laid out nine demands. Nine reasonable asks to fix what Ottawa has broken. What’s been delivered? Not one single thing.

Mark Carney and the Liberals have made her look like a complete fool. And that tells you everything you need to know about why the Alberta Prosperity Project exists — and why independence isn’t just an option anymore. It’s a matter of survival.

Last week, Mitch Sylvestre and I sat down with the Citizens First Canada podcast to lay out exactly where the Alberta independence movement stands, what we’ve accomplished, and where we’re headed next.

What We Covered:

The Path to a Referendum We now have a quarter of a million pledges from Albertans ready to sign for a Citizens Initiative Act referendum. We only need 177,000 signatures. The minute our court case concludes, we collect those signatures and force the question: Do Albertans want independence?

Why Ottawa Can’t Be Trusted Every bill passed by the Liberal government in the last decade has been designed to make Albertans poorer. Bill C-69, Bill C-48, Bill C-59 — these aren’t accidents. They’re economic sabotage. Why would anyone invest in Alberta when Ottawa changes the rules every six months to make projects non-viable?

The Trump Administration Connection We’ve met with senior levels of the Trump administration — twice. We’re talking about people who leave our meetings and walk directly into the Oval Office. They’re prepared to recognize Alberta as an independent country immediately upon a successful referendum result. They’re interested in the shortest free trade agreement of all time: one page, zero tariffs, all goods and services across the Alberta-U.S. border.

Constitutional Vision After independence, Alberta gets a new constitution within six months. Elected legislature based on population. Elected Senate based on region so cities can’t override rural Alberta. Treaty areas get their own Senate representation.

Indigenous Partnership We discussed how Alberta independence is the only path to true partnership with First Nations. Revenue sharing. Constitutional recognition that doesn’t get thrown out by the next federal budget. Direct partnership, not federal bureaucracy and delays. Canada has failed Indigenous people for 150 years. An independent Alberta can do what Ottawa never will.

The Reality Check

Canada is the iceberg. Alberta is the Titanic.

Every piece of Liberal legislation for the past ten years has been designed to make us poorer. GDP growth of 1.5% in the last decade? That’s pathetic. We’re in decline. And the only province with the potential to break free and thrive is the one Ottawa needs to keep shackled: Alberta.

David Lew and Jeremy from Citizens First Canada asked the hard questions. They came at this wanting to understand: Is independence really necessary, or can Alberta get a better deal within Canada?

The answer is simple: We’re done believing Ottawa’s promises. The time for negotiation has passed.

Watch: Inside Alberta’s Independence Movement

The path is clear. The infrastructure is there. The people are ready. The only question left is: Are you ready to build something new?

A free Alberta is a wealthy Alberta.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath B.A.(Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

November 24, 2025