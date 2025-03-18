If one recalls their history, revolutions have started over the rallying cry of "no taxation without representation."

The facts referred to below were provided by a, well educated, fellow Albertan who has culled these facts and statistics from available public records.

In Canada, of the 338 Members of Parliament, Alberta gets 34 MPs. If Alberta received the MP per population ratio of the Maritime provinces, it would get 63 MPs. If Alberta followed the formula for the "Province of Prince Edward Island" it would have 107 MPs.

Representation in the Senate is more fair to regions than the House of Commons, but Senators are not elected (as requested by western provinces), they are appointed by the Prime Minister and they serve until age 75 with no term limits. As the Liberals have formed government more often than Conservatives, the Senate is dominated by Liberals bent on hollowing out the economy of Alberta for the benefit of non-Albertans.

The makeup of the Supreme Court discriminates against Alberta; of 9 judges, Quebec and Ontario get 6. Alberta seldom receives fair settlements from the Supreme Court (all 4 western provinces get only 2 Justices)

Alberta sends $3 Billion annually more to Ottawa for the pension plan than it gets back in benefits.

In federal taxes, Alberta sends over $60 billion per year to Ottawa, and gets less than half of that back in "services". These so called "services" include a Firearms Registry that exists only to strip Albertans of their rights to own personal property. Most so called "federal services" are seen by most Albertans as either being completely unnecessary or easily replaced by Alberta Government employees within current staffing levels.

Under the Equalization program Alberta has transferred at least $700 billion to Eastern Canada (2/3 to Quebec), and Quebec is guaranteed to receive $10 billion in payments per year regardless of Alberta's fiscal status on an annual basis.

An interesting side note is regarding the Equalization program. Alberta, as a "have" province, gives Billions of dollars annually to "have not" provinces. In fact, Quebec and New Brunswick have huge natural gas reserves. Bureaucrats in those provinces decide it's easier to receive welfare payments from Alberta than to develop and sell their own resources. The financial revenue is the same, but Equalization does not generate jobs. Residents of those provinces would benefit immensely from Alberta taking itself out of the present system.

Albertans are over taxed, over governed and over regulated by politicians that are clearly hostile to the interests of Alberta and the interests of the citizens of the soon to be independent Commonwealth of Alberta.

The day that Alberta leaves Canada Albertans will no longer be subject to Canadian Federal Income Tax, Carbon Tax, Excise Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Goods and Services Tax and all other Federal Levies and Tariffs including the dairy monopoly and price fixing scheme imposed by Ottawa on Alberta Farmers, Ranchers and Indigenous People. An Additional 60 BILLION a year in tax revenue will remain in Alberta kicking off economic growth in Alberta unseen in Alberta's history. Alberta's independence will create an independent Commonwealth with the highest GDP per capita of any country in the world. Albertans will be finally free from all of the debt and over taxation created by idiotic politicians from Quebec and Ontario who literally believe that punitive taxes on working Alberta families will change the weather.

Albertans will enjoy at LEAST a 30% jump in their standard of living and savings as a result of no longer having to support ungrateful, greedy politicians in Quebec, Ontario who take their marching orders from the self proclaimed "Laurentian Elite" and the World Economic Forum.

Every Albertan who cares about the prosperity of their family needs to write Premier Danielle Smith and request that she consult be with the Alberta Prosperity Project as to the form of the referendum question and set a referendum on independence PRIOR TO THE 15th of December of 2025.

Adult citizens of Alberta need to be allowed to vote THIS YEAR in a referendum to express their will as free, adult citizens as to whether they wish to continue to be misgoverned by politicians more beholden to foreign (non-Alberta) interests than they are to the interests of Alberta Families.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

March 17, 2025