All Canadians need to know about preventing a tariff war with the USA is broadcast daily on Fox News.

Daily, we see other world leaders schooling little Justin Trudeau on how to get along with President Trump. The problem for Canada is that Trudeau and far too many Central Canuckian Liberals suffer from a severe form of Trump Derangement Syndrome that prevents them from acknowledging what horrible neighbours we have been to the United States. It’s like the same arrogant, “you owe us a living” attitude that has rankled Albertans for decades has now been transposed onto the USA with the benighted Central Canuckians being SHOCKED that a US President would finally call them out on their short-sighted arrogance, greed and stupidity.

World leaders like President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer, praise President Trump for his vision and leadership and acknowledge a "new era" in global security cooperation. This new era includes all NATO members immediately increasing their military spending to exceed their 2% GDP NATO commitment and acknowledging the correctness of President Trump's policy of reciprocal tariffs, which if taken at face value is actually a commitment to complete free trade with the US on the basis of the removal of all tariffs on US goods. When a reporter tried to question UK PM Starmer on Trump’s disputes with Canada Starmer quickly said that he would not allow a reporter to use Canadian issues to create a wedge between the UK and the US and their special relationship as the USA’s “number one ally”.

This should be a big wake up call to Canada as to how badly the Trudeau Libs including Mark Carney and their jingoistic trade war sabre rattling has hurt Canada’s relationship with the US. Trudeau has also damaged Canada’s relationship with all of it’s NATO allies who now agree with President Trump is his assessment of Canuckians as a bunch of sanctimonious freeloaders.

Trudeau accuses President Trump’s voters, comprising well over 50% of the US popular vote, of racism and misogyny and sends out childishly stupid tweets declaring that its “our country and our game”.

Instead of immediately committing to spend 50 billion to upgrade Canada’s combat capacity and immediately meet our NATO Treaty obligation Trudeau announces plans to spend tens of billions on Liberal patronage projects like a 40 billion dollar high speed rail link between the only remaining reliable liberal constituencies of Toronto and Montreal. A project that will likely be the source of yet another major Liberal corruption scandal.

Instead of paying attention to people who know President Trump on a personal basis like Sean Hannity, who pointed out a few nights ago that childish tweets, threats of boycotts and booing the American anthem will only result in President Trump doubling down on Canadian tariffs, Trudeau, Carney and Poilievre all double down on buy Canadian slogans. Quebec buying more Alberta Cheese will solve Canada being denied access to the market of our largest trading partner, said no sane person ever.

The concern for Canadians should be that Trudeau is intentionally provoking a trade war on the way out the door so that the Liberals can run on yet another multi trillion-dollar spending fiasco as a reaction to the "state of economic emergency" that they themselves created.

Ontario and Quebec had best get their heads around what Canada is going to look like without Alberta to pay their bills. We are at a tipping point in history. If The Central Canuckians think that President Trump wouldn’t gleefully welcome Alberta into US Statehood as part of the USA 250 Celebrations next year they aren’t paying attention.

As things stand over 20% of Albertans representing 1,000,000 people would vote to join the USA. This is WITHOUT President Trump investing in a multi-million dollar advertising and educational campaign pointing out how much more well-off Alberta citizens including its pensioners will be as citizens of a US State. A well funded “RADIO FREE ALBERTA CAMPAIGN” in social media, internet, print, billboards, radio and television educating Albertans on the benefits of either independence or statehood could easily attain a majority. Especially once Albertans figure out what the 4 Trillion dollar national debt created by Trudeau will mean for their children and grandchildren who will be stuck paying the interest on Trudeau’s private jet fueled spending orgy as Prime Minister.

Alberta would prosper with far lower taxation rates, retaining all revenues currently stolen by Ontario and Quebec for projects like the new SNC Lavalin, High Speed Rail Line. The Alberta Government could take over all CPP assets for Albertans and supplement these assets with money formerly stolen by Ottawa to allow Quebec to run surplus budgets at Alberta’s expense. Alberta Pensioners would be far better off as US citizens of Alberta. They could also access US retirement communities year round. US Statehood would eliminate so called equalization, allow Albertans the right to keep and bear arms as well as ending well over a century of economic subjugation to Central Canuckian interests.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

February 27th, 2025