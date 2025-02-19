There is no social service more important to the survival of a nation or a people than a robust national defence.

To quote the brilliant Lt. Col. (Ret.) David Redman, who has written extensively on the deplorable state of Canada's ability to defend itself, quoting an anonymous Greek military philosopher,

"EVERY COUNTRY HAS AN ARMY, EITHER THEIR OWN OR SOME ONE ELSE'S".

A more modern take on this thought was written by Niccolo Machiavelli in "THE PRINCE" when he observed that:

"THE FLORENTINES WERE EASILY CONQUERED BECAUSE THEY HAD BECOME WEAK AND EFFEMINATE FROM LONG PEACE."

Machiavelli would be snickering if he knew that Canada has appointed a "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion General" to head the Canadian Armed Forces. Canada's Chief of Defence Staff seems more concerned to ensure that tampons are available in the men's infantry barracks than she was in insuring that Canada could defend itself or ever meet Canada's NATO Article 5 obligations. Canada requires AT LEAST 3 divisions of air mobile combat soldiers, with suitable cyber security, surveillance and attack drones, armour, artillery, ground attack air cover, helicopter gunships, and air superiority interception capacity. A naval force capable of asserting arctic sovereignty while developing an amphibious assault capacity in support of our international obligations is also required. The 300-500 Billion Dollars that successive Canadian Governments have robbed from our NATO spending obligation would be a large down payment on rebuilding the Canadian Military while simultaneously wiping out the trade deficit with the US. An immediate 100 Billion Dollar military equipment order from US firms coupled with an elimination of all agricultural tariffs including the elimination of the Canadian Dairy Marketing Board would go a long way towards addressing President Trump's justifiable derision of Canada's status as a sovereign nation and good neighbour

Canadians need to internalize that they no longer live in a sovereign country. They live in a military protectorate of the United States Of America. Canadians currently underfund their NATO Treaty obligations by more than 23 Billion Dollars a year. This is a national disgrace.

Every so-called Canadian booing the American National Anthem, needs to be embarrassed, not outraged, over the fact that we have allowed successive Canadian Federal Governments to effectively embezzle well over hundreds of billions of dollars from the US through Canada's despicable refusal to meet its national defence obligation to our largest and most economically important ally. In this sense Canada is much more like a vassal kingdom of Ancient Rome governed by a Governor appointed by Rome than a modern nation state. Despite Canada's almost complete economic and military reliance on the United States, Canada is governed by minions of The World Economic Forum, The United Nations and the World Health Organization which are all China controlled or China adjacent entities that support Chinese global hegemony in the name of "globalism" or "post-nationalism". Canada has even seen a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada taking a Communist Party of China job as adjudicator in Hong Kong. Canada currently has a disgraced Prime Minister so stupid as to not understand why our NATO allies would be upset at Canada training the People's Liberation Army on how to kill NATO soldiers more effectively in winter conditions at Canada's special forces winter warfare training facility at Petawawa, Ontario.

Canadians are shocked and appalled when Americans have the temerity to elect a leader who rejects the prevailing pro-China governance of Canada. Trudeau's contribution to US-Canada relations was to attribute President Trump' s crushing victory over globalism and world socialism to a claim that he/she was a "feminist" and to equate the common-sense of Americans to racism and misogyny. The world is meant to believe that Canadians are horrified by a US President who insists as the military protector of Canada that Canada address its protectionism of Canadian markets, ongoing trade deficit and embezzlement of defence dollars from the US by refusing to meet Canada's international defence obligations.

Mark "Carnival Huckster" Carney the new Liberal, wanna-be, Canadian Governor, has announced as part of his "leadership campaign" that unlike the outgoing Dictator Trudeau, he will only continue to embezzle billions of dollars a year for five more years to reach the 2% GDP NATO defence spending requirement, as opposed to the outgoing Governor Trudeau who thought he could continue to steal from the US for another 7 years. It's like Mark "The Carney" thinks that President Trump will be gratified with his announcement that Canada will only continue stealing and freeloading off of America for 5 more years. Maybe as compensation President Trump should consider renaming "Lake Ontario" to "Lake America" given that Canada's continued refusal to meaningfully contribute to its mutual defence with America, has at the very least given Trump "naming rights" over shared geographical features. How about instead of the St. Lawrence Seaway we now have "The Melania Seaway". Canada's lack of the basic sovereign function of self-defence should have consequences.

It's time for Canadians to wake the hell up and realize that the so-called Laurentian elite Canadian political class undermine Canadian Sovereignty every day. They do this by refusing to acknowledge that President Trump is right to make fun of Canada for the emasculation of the Canadian military. President Trump is right to call out Canada's ridiculous insistence on wanting free access to American Markets while continuing to protect Canadian millionaires and billionaires from US competition to the detriment of Canadian voters who would all benefit from the lower prices that tariff free trade would bring. Every Canadian should be angry that they pay way more than they should for milk, cheese and other products because of Canadian protectionism.

Come on Canada! Canadians are known internationally for the Canadian propensity to say sorry too often.

It's time for Canada's political leaders to say:

"President Trump, you are right. We are sorry. We will immediately change our childish, and dishonest behaviour. We will become a much better neighbour."

Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

February 18, 2025

P.S.

Failing the above, its time for Alberta to say "President Trump, we don't want to be part of Canada as a 51st State. Alberta will happily consider the benefits of full statehood within the American Union on the condition that you don't let Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, or the Maritime province enjoy the same status given the extent to which they have enjoyed a parasitic relationship with Alberta for far too long.

Alberta will immediately commit to spending all dollars formerly sent to Quebec to the formation of an Alberta National Guard to be fully integrated with US Forces and chain of command, governed by the US Constitution. "

This may be an idea whose time has come.