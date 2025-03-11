Albertans are fed up. We’ve been drained by Ottawa’s reckless policies, ignored by the political elite, and treated like an afterthought—despite being the economic engine that keeps this country running. But now, the conversation is shifting. More and more Albertans are asking: Is it time to break away?

I joined The Lavigne Show alongside Drew Barnes, Bruce Pardy, and Cameron Davies for a no-holds-barred discussion on Alberta’s future—statehood, independence, and the legal and economic realities of cutting ties with Ottawa. If you missed it, you can watch the full episode here.

What We Covered:

🚨 Why Alberta can no longer afford to stay in a broken federal system

⚖️ The legal pathways to statehood or independence (and the obstacles Ottawa will throw in the way)

💰 How Alberta’s economy would thrive without Ottawa’s hand in our pockets

🗳 What it would take to get a referendum on Alberta’s future

This isn’t just talk. There’s a growing movement behind this idea, and the numbers show that more Albertans than ever are open to bold solutions. Whether you support full independence, U.S. statehood, or radical provincial autonomy, this discussion lays out the facts, the legal groundwork, and the next steps to make it happen.

Watch it now, share it, and let’s keep the conversation going. Alberta’s future is in our hands.

📺 Watch Here