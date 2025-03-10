If you think Alberta’s political and economic situation is bad now, just wait—Ottawa is only getting started. The Trudeau government, along with the so-called opposition, is pushing us closer to economic ruin, all while treating Alberta like an afterthought. That’s why I sat down with David Krayden to have a real, unfiltered conversation about Alberta’s path forward, the statehood movement, and why so many Albertans are fed up with Canada.

In this interview, we tackle:

🔹 Why Alberta should seriously consider U.S. statehood or territorial status

🔹 The financial and political reality of staying in Canada versus breaking free

🔹 How Ottawa’s economic policies—tariffs, carbon taxes, and equalization payments—are crippling Alberta

🔹 Why this moment is different from past Western alienation movements

The fight for Alberta’s independence is no longer just talk—it’s turning into action. With a delegation set to meet with U.S. officials in Washington, this is the closest we’ve ever been to making real change happen.

If you’re tired of Ottawa’s corruption and want to hear what an Alberta free from federal tyranny could look like, watch the interview here.

The time for Alberta to choose its own destiny is now. Are you ready?