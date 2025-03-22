You know that Alberta is making progress towards an independence referendum in 2025 when both Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta Communist Leader Naheed Nenshi are discussing, considering, or teasing an Alberta Independence Referendum to be held in 2025.

This level of agreement between the two party leaders on the need for an independence referendum is demonstrative of the degree to which Alberta conversations on independence from Canada have taken hold around family dinner tables and in the pubs and community halls of the Commonwealth of Alberta.

Independent Journalist Rachel Parker has recently commissioned a poll that has support for Alberta Independence at 37%. It is noteworthy that there is presently 37% popular support for independence WITHOUT Albertans being educated on the benefits of Independence from Canada. Some of these benefits include:

60,000,000,000.00 (60 BILLION) dollars a year would remain in Alberta as opposed to being sent to Ottawa for "redistribution" to the mismanaged provinces of Canada. NO FEDERAL INCOME TAX NO CARBON TAX NO CAPITAL GAINS TAX NO GST NO EXCISE TAX NO MORE FEDERAL GUN GRABS NO MORE FEDERAL OVER REGULATION OF SPEECH, INTERNET COMMUNICATION, AGRICULTURE, TRAVEL, HEALTH, RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, OR OTHER MATTERS OF CONCERN TO ALBERTANS. NO MORE MISGOVERNANCE BY FEDERAL POLITICIANS ELECTED BY MONTREAL AND TORONTO TO RULE ALBERTA.

The day Alberta declares independence Alberta's GDP per capita would place Alberta as the the NUMBER ONE COUNTRY IN THE WORLD on the measure of GDP per capita. The end of all federal taxation and regulation will prompt an economic boom and overnight will increase the disposable income of every Albertan by at LEAST 35%.

This column is a call to action. Every Albertan fed up with having our rulers chosen by Toronto and Montreal need to forward this column to Danielle Smith and request that she pass the ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM ACT.

THE ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM ACT

Whereas successive Canadian Federal Governments have exceeded their constitutional jurisdiction through property seizures, excessive taxation and natural resource regulation aimed at the destruction of Alberta's autonomy and sovereignty; and

Whereas the Government of Alberta has been mandated by referendum to bring an end to the payment of "equalization" dollars to provinces of Canada who continually mismanage their public finances;

The Alberta Legislature hereby enacts The Alberta Independence Referendum Act.

1. Within 6 months of every Canadian Federal Election the Government of Alberta shall call a provincial referendum on the Independence of Alberta from Canada.

2. The referendum question shall take the following form:

"Further to the over taxation and unconstitutional overreach of successive Governments of Canada aimed at harming the sovereign citizens of Alberta for the political benefit of successive governments of Canada, The Citizens of Alberta vote to remove Alberta from the Canadian Federation and form an Independent Commonwealth of Alberta."

3. In furtherance of this legislation all Federal and Provincial taxes in Alberta shall be collected by the Government of Alberta.

4. Only such proportion of such taxes deemed by the government of Alberta to be for the common benefit of the Citizens of Alberta shall be remitted to the Government of Canada.

BY requiring a referendum following every Canadian Federal Election politicians pandering for votes from the idiots that think taxes can change the weather would have to consider the consequences of running on platforms that are based on the continued maldistribution of Alberta's wealth.

Albertans need to understand that they would prosper by voting to confirm Alberta Independence from greedy politicians in Quebec and Ontario who claim to represent the failed colonial state of "Canada".

An Alberta Dollar backed by the 3rd largest energy reserves in the world and the wealth of the Alberta Economy would be a stable currency with far greater value than the debt mired Canadian fiat currency.

Alberta Pensioners would see increased pension rates as Alberta could self fund Alberta Pensions out of the 60 BILLION no longer being siphoned out of Alberta by Quebec and Ontario until the 300 BILLION plus share of the Canada Pension plan was repatriated to Alberta.

Albertans need to write to Premier Smith and require her to pass the ALBERTA INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM ACT prior to the expiry of the writ period for the next Federal Election. Regardless of whether a Conman Carney Liberal Government is elected or a Poilievre Conservative Government is elected, Federal Politicians need to be put on notice that they will continue to ignore or misgovern Alberta at their peril. By requiring an independence referendum following every Federal Election Alberta Voters will have the option of opting out of being governed by who ever Montreal and Toronto voters choose to misgovern Alberta against the will of the Citizens of Alberta.

There is no good reason or excuse for not creating a mechanism that will allow Albertans to put both the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta on notice of their continued desire to remain in Canada following every Federal Election.

Legislation requiring a vote on independence following every federal election would give Danielle Smith and future leaders the leverage that they need to protect Alberta from globalists like Carney. Albertans should also beware that Pierre Poilievre has made it clear that a Conservative government will not stop Alberta wealth transfers to Quebec or stop ripping off Albertans for the benefit of the Laurentian Elite.

Remember, it's all fun and games until someone loses a province.

Jeffrey R.W. Rath

Foothills, Alberta

March 22, 2025