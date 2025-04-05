Dear Premier Smith,

Many Albertans believe that we are at an inflection point in your Premiership. Many Albertans who voted for you are very concerned about the lack of principled leadership that has been on display as a result of the degree to which your government seems to take direction from all of the Jason Kenney-Trudeau Liberals that remain in your cabinet.

Justice Feasby of the Alberta Court of King's Bench recently ruled that 12 members of your Cabinet including your Attorney General engaged in a "plausible" misfeasance in public office when they joined Jason Kenney in deceitfully having Deena Hinshaw issue Cabinet Orders under the guise of Chief Medical Officer of Health Orders. All of these cabinet ministers as "Honourable Members" had an obligation to resign the day that the Ingram Decision Issued. Failing their resignations, you have an obligation as our "Right Honourable" Premier to remove all members of the Kenney Cabinet from your Cabinet until these matters are resolved by the courts.

We are also dismayed that at the last AGM we were promised that the Bill of Rights would be STRENGHTENED. Instead, your government went out of its way to ensure that any amendments to protection of property rights would not apply retroactively to give relief to all of the Albertans and Alberta Businesses affected by the Kenney Government's communistic COVID closures of Alberta Businesses. Nor has your government taken any steps to settle the claims of Alberta Businesses decimated by Jason Kenney's illegal closures of Alberta businesses under the cover of phoney public health orders found by the courts to have been patently illegal.

Notwithstanding the recommendations of your own COVID TASK FORCE DATA REVIEW FINAL REPORT you have failed to empanel a public enquiry, and have failed to implement recommendations including a ban on children receiving the COVID shots given clear and irrefutable evidence that these shots will KILL MORE CHILDREN THAN COVID. You have failed to issue a warning not to mix COVID shots or advise the public that this will cause a 3600% increase in myocarditis. You have failed to take action against the College of Physicians and Surgeons or the College of Pharmacy or to publicly hold anyone accountable including and especially the members of your own cabinet who were complicit in ordering all of the illegal lockdown and injection coercion orders that have plagued our province. Myocarditis rates, vasculitis rates, cancer rates, auto immune disease rates and "unexplained death" rates are soaring yet you seem to lack the intellectual curiosity to hold a public enquiry or appoint special prosecutors to even investigate the responsible public officials.

A further failure of leadership is your continued misguided attempts to participate in the trade war started by the Liberals and Doug Ford for their own electoral purposes. While you blow hot and cold on the issue of retaliatory US tariffs you steadfastly cling to the notion that "Canada" cares about Alberta and that you repeatedly refer to your self as a member of "Team Canada". We did not elect you to be a 4th line player on "Team Canada". We elected you to be the Captain of Team Alberta.

The fact that you continue to refer to yourself as a member of "Team Canada" means that you implicitly support the massive tax grab that Mark "Carnage" Carney has imposed on Albertans under the name of retaliatory tariffs. This means that you support Albertans paying 25% tariffs on Alberta cars, trucks, US produce, textiles clothing and other products in the name of "Canadian Nationalism" under the childish slogan of "elbows up Canada". We elected our Alberta Premier to support massive federal tax increases" SAID NO ALBERTAN EVER. Do you really support Albertans being forced to pay 25% more for cars and trucks so that Doug Ford and Francois Legault will like you? Do you really think that retaliatory federal taxes will benefit the Alberta economy.

We would like you to explain to us why you seem to be wedded to the notion of Alberta continuing to play the role of the battered wife in its marriage to Canada.

Many of us who elected you respectfully request that you explain to us what you perceive as the benefit to Albertans of remaining in Canada.

We have hundreds of reasons as to why every Albertan would be better off in an Independent Commonwealth of Alberta. Here are the top 20.

We challenge you to publicly give us 5 reasons as to why Albertans would be better off financially if we stayed in Canada.

Here is our top 20:

1. No more federal income tax

2. No more carbon tax

3. No more capital gains tax

4. No more excise tax

5. No more GST

6. Fuel prices reduced 50%

7. Take home pay increased by 50%

8. Extra 70 Billion a year to stay in Alberta - NO MORE EQUALIZATION PAYMENTS

9. Better health care

10. Higher Seniors pensions

11. 10% flat income tax rate

12 10% flat corporate tax rate

13. Expanded US Markets.

14. Zero tariffs with the US

15. English as our only official language

16. Control of immigration

17. No more Federal Gun grabs

18.Parks Canada revenue to stay in Alberta

19. Massive economic growth

20. NO MORE FEDERAL REGULATIONS

We look forward to hearing from you as to your top 5 reasons that Albertans will have increased financial prosperity if we remain in Canada.

In the meantime, we understand how difficult your job is. We continue to support you. That being said it is time for you to show principled leadership and demonstrate to us that you are prepared to address our real concerns.

Respectfully,

Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

April 5th, 2025