If you’ve been following my work, you know I don’t shy away from the tough conversations. And right now, there’s no conversation more important for Albertans than our future—our real future, not the one dictated to us by bureaucrats in Ottawa who don’t have a clue where their oil comes from.

I recently sat down with Rachel Parker to discuss what’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about political movements in Alberta: our push for independence and the possibility of statehood with the U.S.

In the interview, I laid out the case for why Alberta needs to break free from the grip of Eastern Canadian mismanagement. We talked about:

The brutal reality of Canadian federalism and how it’s turned Alberta into an economic colony, siphoning billions out of our province while Quebec runs a surplus.

Why now is the time to explore independence with the Trump administration returning to power and global shifts making Alberta’s energy wealth more valuable than ever. Alberta’s hope that Presidents Trump promise for self determination for Greenland will be extended to self determination for Alberta.

What an independent Alberta could look like , including options like full Alberta independence with economic union with the U.S., U.S. territory status or U.S. Statehood, which would allow Albertans to prosper without having to pay ruinous taxes imposed by people like Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney for the benefit of Quebec.

The response so far has been massive public support from true Albertans. Albertans are fed up with idiots like Trudeau and Mark Carney thinking that massive taxes on home heating and vehicle fuel for hard working Albertans can somehow change the weather.

I won’t sugarcoat it: this movement has momentum. The viral traction of this idea proves that citizens of Alberta are sick and tired of being second-class citizens. If Alberta were independent, we’d be one of the wealthiest energy hubs in the world. But instead, we’re stuck footing the bill for politicians that treats us like a colonial cash cow.

If you haven’t seen the interview yet, watch it here.

And if you believe in Alberta’s right to determine its own destiny, now is the time to get involved. The fight is just beginning.