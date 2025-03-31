Last Wednesday, we held what may prove to be one of the most important press conferences in Alberta's history — the official update on the Alberta Independence Delegation to Washington.

For those who couldn’t be there live, I urge you to watch the full recording. You’ll hear exactly why a growing number of Albertans, including former MPs, business leaders, and grassroots organizers, are pushing for a 2025 Alberta Independence Referendum — and why we’re taking this fight beyond Canada’s borders to speak directly with the United States.

▶ Watch the Full Press Conference Here

Click to Watch on Rumble

Here's the plain truth:

Ottawa has gutted Alberta’s economy, raided our wealth, and shackled our people with regulations and taxes that make no sense. For too long, we’ve been forced to sit idle while politicians in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa make decisions that cripple our families, our businesses, and our future.

This press conference laid out the case for why the time is now.

We talked about:

The push for a binding independence referendum in 2025

The legal framework that gives Alberta the full right to walk away

The realities of what independence could look like — whether as a sovereign republic or in partnership with the United States

Why we are engaging directly with U.S. officials, and what we’re learning from those conversations

The practical, immediate benefits: no federal income tax, no carbon tax, no GST, no equalization payments, no more interference in our industries, and full control over our borders, our immigration, and our natural resources

Why does this matter now?

Whether it’s Trudeau’s Liberals, Carney’s insiders, or Poilievre’s Conservatives — the script doesn’t change. Alberta will always be on the losing end of this confederation. The clock is ticking. The only way forward is for Albertans to decide, once and for all, if we’re prepared to build a future on our own terms.

I didn’t pull any punches in this conference. Neither did the other leaders who joined me. This is not about protest. This is about preparing to win.

If you want to understand what’s really happening behind the scenes — not just what the media is willing to tell you — watch the recording and share it with everyone you know.

It’s time to take Alberta’s future seriously.

Jeffery R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

March 31, 2025