Alberta Government employees at Alberta Health and employees of "Alberta Health Services" are intentionally hiding data on Alberta spontaneous abortion rates post COVID Injection roll out.

So-called "public health" bureaucrats are also deliberately hiding this information from the citizens of Alberta. Citizens of Alberta deserve to know whether Deena Hinshaw and the Alberta Government were responsible for killing babies through their negligent promotion of COVID Injections without adequate safety data and a clear indication from the Pfizer COVID Injection trial data that the COVID shots were contraindicated for pregnant women not wanting abortions.

The Alberta Government has recently issued the "ALBERTA'S COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESPONSE Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force FINAL REPORT". This Government of Alberta Report showed that Pfizer itself reported 31 "SPONTANEOUS ABORTIONS" and only 1 "NORMAL OUTCOME" out of 32 pregnant women reported on by Pfizer during the Pfizer COVID Injection trials.

This means that Pfizer's own data showed that the effective spontaneous abortion rate of a drug that DEENA HINSHAW PROMOTED TO PREGNANT WOMEN AS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE was 96.9% EFFECTIVE AT KILLING BABIES IN THE WOMB. Hinshaw should have known that Pfizer's trial data showed that the Pfizer COVID SHOT was more effective than the "morning after pill" at inducing abortions in pregnant women.

To quote Premier Danielle Smith's own TASK FORCE FINAL REPORT :

"CAN ANYONE SAY, WITH A CLEAR CONSCIENCE, THE PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE IS SAFE AND EFFECTIVE IN PREGNANT WOMEN BASED ON THIS ORIGINAL PFIZER DATA?

Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services bureaucrats have been deliberately hiding data that implicates them in the largest public health scandal since Thalidomide.

Alberta bureaucrats have scrubbed post July 30, 2021 Alberta Still Birth data from public websites.

On a website, ironically named "open.alberta.ca", under the heading ALBERTA ANNUAL STILL BIRTHS TOTALS we find the following advisory :

"DESCRIPTION Total number of still births occurring in the province of Alberta by year. Please note: effective July 30, 2021 csv file downloads have been removed from the dataset." When one goes to the Government of Canada, open.canada.ca website you see the same disclaimer saying that Government of Alberta post "July 30, 2021 csv file downloads have been removed from the dataset".

Confidential sources within the Alberta Government have confirmed that Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services bureaucrats refused to cooperate with Premier Smith's own Task Force and failed or refused to provide information on post COVID Injection health outcomes to the PANDEMIC DATA REVIEW TASK FORCE when requested. This is why the COVID TASK FORCE repeatedly stated that a public inquiry is required to get to the bottom of how many Alberta babies, children and adults were killed or horribly injured by the negligent repetition of the grossly misleading mantra of "safe and effective". Needless to say, if the still birth data post "July 30, 2021" DID NOT show an increase in post COVID Injection spontaneous abortions the data would have been gleefully provided to the Danielle Smith Pandemic Data Review Task Force.

The so-called COVID "vaccines" were only made available to pregnant women after March 31, 2021. It is clear that the failure to provide Still Birth Data after July 30th, 2021 was a likely attempt by Alberta Health bureaucrats at preventing Albertans from seeing in real time or even retrospectively what the effect of Pfizer and Moderna Spike Proteim shots were on miscarriage rates in Alberta. This cover up is even more insidious than the scrubbing of post vaccine hospitalization rates once it was clear that more "vaccinated' than unvaccinated people were hospitalized and dying detailed in the Task Force Final Report.

The reason that this cover up is even more shocking is that even AFTER the Task Force Final Report clearly showed that the COVID Spike Protein Shots were harmful to pregnant women... THE GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA STILL RECOMMENDS THESE SHOTS FOR PREGNANT WOMEN.

Citizens of Alberta need to be aware and outraged that the cover up extends to the courtroom. At a recent hearing in the Court of King's Bench Alberta Government lawyers moved to have Carrie Sakamoto's vaccine injury class action case struck on the basis that the ALBERTA GOVERNMENT HAS NO DUTY OF CARE towards citizens of Alberta. Alberta's legal position is led by Attorney General Mickey Amery. Mr. Amery was a member of the Kenney COVID Cabinet, the group that had been found by Justice Feasby to have engaged in a "plausible misfeasance in public office" through the issuance of coercive cabinet orders under the guise of Chief Medical Officer of Health orders. Citizens who were negligently advised by Deena Hinshaw to mix and match COVID Injections against the direction of the manufacturers, dangerously take COVID shots while pregnant, or to give the shots to children even though Hinshaw was warned that Pfizer's own trial data showed that the COVID shots were statistically more likely to kill children than COVID deserve answers. They do not deserve to have Danielle Smith's Government of Alberta Lawyers smugly tell them that the Government of Alberta owed them NO DUTY OF CARE.

Danielle Smith needs to get out in front of this issue and call a public inquiry. Much like the AHS contracts issue caused by incompetent bureaucrats is being blamed on her, soon people will be unfairly saying :

"DANIELLE SMITH GOVERNMENT COVERS UP BABY DEATHS".

Jeffrey R.W. Rath, B.A. (Hons.), LL.B. (Hons.)

Foothills, Alberta

February 24th, 2025