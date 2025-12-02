Let me tell you what happened at the UCP Annual General Meeting this weekend.

The propaganda media is trying to spin it as some kind of mixed result for the independence movement. They’re lying. We won. Overwhelmingly.

On Friday night, I stood up in front of 4,000 people during the bear pit session. I wasn’t there to ask Premier Smith a question. I had a question for the room.

“How many people here favor a free and independent Alberta?”

Over 85% of the entire crowd stood up. Cheering. Yelling. Screaming. Applauding for a free and independent Alberta.

That’s not a fringe movement. That’s not some radical element. That’s an overwhelming majority of the governing party’s membership demanding independence. In the belly of the beast, 85% of UCP members want out of Canada.

Let that sink in.

Here’s What They’re Not Telling You

The day before my mic drop moment, Mark Carney gleefully announced that the so-called “energy accord” Premier Smith signed means a 600% increase in Alberta’s industrial carbon tax.

Six. Hundred. Percent.

The ink wasn’t even dry on Smith’s MOU before Carney twisted the knife. And the minute I mentioned his name at the AGM, the room erupted in boos. As it should.

Every single time Premier Smith mentioned that MOU over the weekend, she got booed. Every time. Even by people who love her. Even by people who think she’s doing a great job on other files.

Because that MOU isn’t a victory. It’s a humiliation. And the grassroots know it.

The Board Elections: We Won

The media wants you to think we lost. Let me give you the actual numbers.

Out of 9 board positions, we got 5 from our slate elected. That’s a majority. Of the remaining board members, at least 3 more support independence. So really, we’re looking at 8 out of 9 board members who are either openly supporting independence or sympathetic to it.

We won. Decisively.

And here’s the best part: we did it with virtually no money spent while the establishment threw everything they had at stopping us.

After Friday night’s overwhelming show of support for independence, they panicked. They hit their phone trees. They called in every favor. Over 500 walk-ins showed up Saturday morning with $400 tickets paid for by the establishment to swamp the vote.

Think about that. They had to buy 500 people to show up and vote against independence just to prevent a complete board takeover. They spent massive amounts of money. We spent basically nothing.

And we still won the majority.

Smith’s Slogan That Nobody Believes

Every time Danielle trotted out her slogan — “I support a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada” — she got booed.

Why? Because that’s not a real thing.

You can’t be “sovereign” while Ottawa controls you. You can’t be “independent within Canada.” That’s managed decline with better marketing. That’s a participation trophy for a province that should be winning gold medals.

The grassroots know it. The membership knows it. And after this weekend, the establishment knows that we know it.

What Happens Next

This weekend proved something critical: The Alberta independence movement isn’t coming. It’s here. 85% of UCP AGM attendees standing for independence isn’t a protest vote. It’s a mandate.

So here’s what we’re doing with that mandate.

We’re accelerating town halls across Alberta. More organizing. More education. More grassroots mobilization in every corner of this province.

In January or February, we’re holding a major rally in Calgary. Saddledome, Jubilee Auditorium, or Max Bell. Four to five thousand people. Indoor. We’re making this impossible to ignore.

When the weather gets nice in the spring, we’ll be back at the legislature with another massive show of force. No frostbite required this time.

And we’re going to keep applying pressure to leadership. We’re going to keep convincing the powers that be that if they want to stay in power, they need to embrace independence. Because the grassroots have already made their choice.

My Interview with Mark Patrones

I sat down with Mark Patrones on Straight Up to break down everything that happened at the UCP AGM. We talked about the board elections, the mic drop moment, the 600% carbon tax increase, and what it all means for Alberta’s future.

We got into why the establishment panicked after Friday night. How much money they spent trying to stop us. Why Premier Smith keeps getting booed when she mentions the MOU. The difference between what the grassroots want and what leadership is delivering. What our next moves are. And whether we’re trying to push Danielle out — we’re not, but we will keep speaking truth to power.

Watch the full interview here

The Reality Nobody Can Deny

When 85% of your governing party’s membership stands up and demands independence, that’s not radical. That’s mainstream. That’s the new center of Alberta politics.

When they boo their own premier for signing an MOU that delivers a 600% carbon tax increase, that’s not disloyalty. That’s accountability. That’s what happens when you get played by Mark Carney.

When the establishment has to spend massive amounts of money and bring in 500 last-minute paid attendees just to prevent a complete takeover of the party board, that’s not strength. That’s desperation. That’s panic.

The grassroots are ahead of leadership. The people are ahead of the politicians. The membership is ahead of the premier.

And the establishment is terrified. They should be.

Danielle, If You’re Reading This

I know you will. So let me be direct.

We don’t want to push you out. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: In my heart of hearts, I’d love to see you lead us into a free and independent Alberta. We all would.

You’ve done great things. The parental rights policies. Standing up to the NDP’s agenda in schools. Making sure parents are part of the solution instead of being treated like the problem. We support all of that.

But every time you sign an MOU that delivers a 600% carbon tax increase, you lose us. Every time you trot out “sovereign within Canada,” you lose credibility with the people who put you in office.

The grassroots are ready. The membership is ready. 85% of your own AGM is ready.

The question isn’t whether Alberta will be independent. The question is whether you’ll lead us there or whether someone else will have to.

We’re Just Getting Started

We’re not slowing down. We’re accelerating. More town halls. Bigger rallies. Better organization. More fundraising.

The empire struck back this weekend. They spent everything they had to stop us. And we still won the majority of board seats.

Now imagine what happens when we match their spending. Imagine what happens when we’re fully organized and fully funded. Imagine what happens when the 85% who stood up at the AGM turn into 85% of Albertans demanding a referendum.

This isn’t the beginning of the end. This is the end of the beginning.

Alberta independence isn’t a question of if anymore. It’s a question of when. And after this weekend, “when” is looking a lot sooner than the establishment wants to admit.

I said it Friday night in front of 4,000 people. I’ll say it again now: How many of you favor a free and independent Alberta?

If you’re one of them, it’s time to stop watching and start acting.

A free Alberta is a wealthy Alberta.

